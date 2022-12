The Singers' Club of Cleveland celebrates 125 years of music-making on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30pm at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts. They'll feature music by composers who were the rockstars of their generation, from the Renaissance to the 20th century.

Artistic Director Natalie Mallis, who is just finishing up her first year with the group, spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola.