Suburban Symphony Orchestra wraps up its 62nd year with "Heaven and Earth…and Mozart." On the program are Bruckner’s Celestial Sonorities, Mozart’s Horn Concert No. 3 with Greg Hillis, and Mahler’s The Earth Awakens from his third Symphony. The concert is free and open to the public, 3:30pm on Sunday, May 21 at Beachwood High School.

Music director Martin Kessler sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell to preview the program.