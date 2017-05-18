Fox News Creator Roger Ailes Dies at 77

Roger Ailes, the controversial creator of Fox News Channel, died Thursday at the age of 77. The Ohio native was born in Warren and graduated from Ohio University. He got his start in television in Cleveland and worked his way up from a production assistant on the local daytime talk program, the Mike Douglas Show to become its executive producer. He entered politics in the late 1960’s helping Richard Nixon win the White House. In a 2000 interview with ideastream, Ailes described helping George Voinovich’s gubernatorial race in 1990.

"It was my last race in politics when he ran for Governor there," Ailes said. "I had decided, since Ohio was my home state, I had never really won a race in Ohio, and I decided I wanted to do that race last. He won and I retired from politics."

Ailes led Fox News until last year when he was forced out due to multiple allegations of sexual harassment.