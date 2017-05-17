Trinity Cathedral's Final BrownBag Concert of the Season

Trinity Cathedral will be hosting its final BrownBag Concert of the season on Wednesday, May 17th at noon. Guest conductor Horst Buchholz will lead The Trinity Chamber Orchestra with organist Todd Wilson and harpsichordist Nicole Keller playing works by Johann Sebastian Bach, and Joseph Haydn. Musical selections include Haydn's Organ Concerto No 1 in C Major, and two works by Bach, his Brandenberg Concerto No. 5 and Concerto in C Minor for Oboe and Violin.

There will be a freewill offering, and you can either bring your lunch or purchase one for $7.

Todd Wilson, Trinity's organist and artist-in-residence, visited WCLV to preview the concert with Bill O'Connell.