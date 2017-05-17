© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Trinity Cathedral's Final BrownBag Concert of the Season

By Bill O'Connell
Published May 17, 2017 at 6:27 PM EDT
Trinity Cathedral.
Trinity Cathedral.

Trinity Cathedral will be hosting its final BrownBag Concert of the season on Wednesday, May 17th at noon. Guest conductor Horst Buchholz will lead The Trinity Chamber Orchestra with organist Todd Wilson and harpsichordist Nicole Keller playing works by Johann Sebastian Bach, and Joseph Haydn. Musical selections include Haydn's Organ Concerto No 1 in C Major, and two works by Bach, his Brandenberg Concerto No. 5 and Concerto in C Minor for Oboe and Violin.

There will be a freewill offering, and you can either bring your lunch or purchase one for $7. 

Todd Wilson, Trinity's organist and artist-in-residence, visited WCLV to preview the concert with Bill O'Connell. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell