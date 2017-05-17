On Sunday, May 21 at 4:00pm, Good Company presents "I Dream a World," featuring works by Frank Ticheli, Arvo Pärt, and Lakewood native David Conte. Other guest artists include Amethyst Strings and Andrew Pongracz. Mr. Conte will lead a master class (free and open to the public) on Saturday, May 20 at 2:00pm, and direct his own works on the concert on the 21st. Both events take place at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 14502 Detroit Rd., Lakewood, Ohio.

Michael Carney, director of Good Company, spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber.