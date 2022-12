Watch: Jubilation! 2017

Faith United Methodist Schola Cantorum, North Canton

Daniel Parsley, Director

"O Radiant Dawn" by James Macmillan (b. 1959)

"Ubi Caritas" by Ola Gjeilo (b. 1978)

"Do Not Be Afraid" Philip Stopford (b. 1977)

"Ave Maris Stella" by Bror Samuelsson (1919 - 2008)

"Walk Together Children" by Moses Hogan (1957 - 2003)

Voces Caelestes, Choir in Residence at St. Mary Queen of Peace, Cleveland

Annette Spallone Murphy, Director

"Ave Maris Stella" by Jacob Obrecht (1457 - 1505)

"Bonus est Dominus" by G. P. Palestrina (1525 - 1594)

"Exultate justi" by Lodovico Viadana (1560 - 1627)

"Ubi Caritas" by Ola Gjeilo (b. 1978)

"All Ye Who Seek a Comfort Sure" arr. by Fritz Stanley

"What Wondrous Love is This" by William Walker (1809 - 1875) arr. by Richard Robert Rossi

Canticum Novum Chamber Choir from St. Vincent de Paul, Akron

Thomas K. Pierson, Director

Nancy Daley, Accompanist

"Alleluia" (Cantata No. 142) by J. S. Bach (1685 – 1750)

"If Ye Love Me" by Thomas Tallis (c. 1505 – 1585)

"Cantate Domino" by Giuseppe Pitoni (1657 – 1743)

"He Watching Over Israel" (Elijah) by F. Mendelssohn (1809 – 1847)

"Sir Christemas" (Ave Rex, Op. 45) by William Mathias (1934 – 1992)

"Holy, Holy, Holy" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840 – 1893)

The Cathedral Choir of St. John the Evangelist, Cleveland

Gregory Heislman, Director

Joseph Ferris Petros, Keyboard

"Cedit hiems eminus" by Daniel Friderici (1584 - 1638)

"Alleluia! Surrexit Dominus" by Jachet de Berchem (1483 - 1559)

"Dextera Domini" by Carlo Giovanni Maria Clari (1677 - 1754)

"Ubi Caritas" by Ola Gjeilo (b. 1978)

"Confitebor tibi Domine" by Giovanni Casali (1715 - 1762)

"Bring me Joy!" by Oliver Barton (b. 1948)