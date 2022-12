The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes violinist Julia Fischer for "Il Vitalino raddoppiato," a Chaconne for Violin and Chamber Orchestra by Hans Werner Henze. The program also includes Felix Mendelssohn's incidental music to A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Ms. Fischer visited WCLV and spoke with Mark Satola in advance of the concerts, which are May 11, 13, and 14 at Severance Hall.