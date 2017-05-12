© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Western Reserve Theater Organ Society presents Pierre Fracalanza

By Bill O'Connell
Published May 12, 2017 at 11:09 PM EDT
Pierre Fracalanza. Photo by Mark Satola.
Pierre Fracalanza will perform a concert of popular and light classical music on the Wurlitzer Theater Pipe organ at the Cleveland Masonic Auditorium Performing Arts Center.  Mr. Fracalanza is a highly regarded pianist and organist who has been associated with the finest instrument manufacturers. He entertains in a wide variety of venues across the United States and Canada, in addition to serving as music director of a large church in the Detroit area.  

The Saturday evening concert will be at 7:30 PM on May 13, 2017. 

The Masonic Auditorium is at 3615 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. 

Free parking will be available on the east side of the building, and directly to the west across East 36 th Street.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or on line at www.wrtos.org/concerts.

