Louie Anderson Honors Mother through Comedy

Last year the show Baskets debuted on FX about a family of misfits which included a pair of twins, both played by comedian Zach Galifianakis.

When deciding whom to cast in the role of the twins' mother, Galifianakis suggested she should have a voice like comedian Louie Anderson.

But then the show's producer Louis C.K. wondered, why not cast Louie Anderson as the show's mother?

Anderson explained what it's like playing 'Christine,' whom Anderson based on his own mother.

"My mom was just a complex person. My dad was an alcoholic so she had her troubles and I think Christine has her troubles," he said.

When he took on the role, Anderson put on a ladies wig, a dress and immersed himself in character.

"I think I disappear in the part. I try not to make Louie Anderson even evident in the part," he said.

Less than a year after the premier of the show Baskets, Anderson won the Emmy Award for best supporting actor.

Now rather than being recognized on the street as the former host of Family Feud, Anderson gets noticed for his new role.

"People sometimes will yell out, 'We love you Christine!" he said.

This Friday and Saturday night (May 19 & 20) Louie Anderson is in Cleveland performing at Hilarities 4th Street Theatre.

