Intermission feature: Brett Mitchell and Catharine Baek

By Mark Satola
Published May 12, 2017 at 10:20 PM EDT
Brett Mitchell and Catharine Baek. Photo by Mark Satola.
Last Friday, the  Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra performed their final concert of the season, and their last with music director  Brett Mitchell. The program began with a recent work by American composer Joan Tower, "America Again." Then, the audience was treated to the winner of the Youth Orchestra’s annual concerto competition, Catharine Baek, playing Ravel's brilliant Piano Concerto in G major. After intermission, the Youth Orchestra presented a Russian masterpiece in its first-ever performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony.

WCLV broadcast the concert live, and at intermission, Mark Satola spoke with Brett and Catharine. 

Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
