Intermission feature: Brett Mitchell and Catharine Baek

Last Friday, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra performed their final concert of the season, and their last with music director Brett Mitchell. The program began with a recent work by American composer Joan Tower, "America Again." Then, the audience was treated to the winner of the Youth Orchestra’s annual concerto competition, Catharine Baek, playing Ravel's brilliant Piano Concerto in G major. After intermission, the Youth Orchestra presented a Russian masterpiece in its first-ever performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony.

WCLV broadcast the concert live, and at intermission, Mark Satola spoke with Brett and Catharine.