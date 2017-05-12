DANCECleveland presents Malpaso

Malpaso Dance Company returns to Cleveland after a sell-out performance in February of last year. As part of DANCECleveland's inclusion in the Cleveland Foundation's Creative Fusion/Cuba Project, Malpaso will perform on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at 7:30pm at the Ohio Theatre.

These free performances will feature, "Indomitable Waltz", a new work co-commissioned by DANCECleveland and the Cleveland Foundation by choreographer Aszure Barton. Based in Havana, Cuba, Malpaso brings Cuban contemporary dance into the 21st century by collaborating with top international choreographers while nurturing new voices in Cuban choreography. Founded in 2012, the youthful company's well-honed dancers perform with energy and passion that can be felt from the last seat in the theatre. Malpaso Dance Company is an associate company of Joyce Theater Productions.

In a preview of Malpaso's performances, DANCECleveland's Executive Director Pam Young spoke with Mark Satola.