Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Chamber Choir presents "No Time Like Spring!"

By Mark Satola
Published May 12, 2017 at 11:04 PM EDT
Scott MacPherson and Natalie Mallis. Photo by Mark Satola.
The Cleveland Chamber Choir will present its spring concerts, No Time Like Spring!, on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30pm in the beautiful Rocky River United Methodist Church (19414 Detroit Rd in Rocky River) and again in the lovely and resonant sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland (3630 Fairmount Blvd in Shaker Heights) on Sunday, May 14 at 3pm. For these concerts on Mother’s Day weekend, Cleveland Chamber Choir Artistic Director Scott MacPherson has chosen the themes of springtime, flowers, renewal, and of course mothers to feature J.S. Bach’s epic motet Jesu, meine Freude, Benjamin Britten’s Five Flower Songs, and the world premiere of Cleveland composer Corey Rubin’s My Mother, a touching setting of poetry written by immigrant refugees living in the Akron area. Music by Claude LeJeune, Robert Parsons, Morten Lauridsen, Cecilia McDowall, and Leonard Bernstein will round out the program.

Scott and choir member Natalie Mallis spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola.

Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
