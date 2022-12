BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents "Flying High"

This weekend, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra spreads its wings with music of Respighi, Haydn, and Mozart. Guest conductor Thomas Hong and clarinetist Amitai Vardi visited WCLV to preview the program with Mark Satola.

Friday, May 12 at 7:30pm

Rocky River Presbyterian Church

21750 Detroit Rd

Rocky River

Saturday, May 13 at 7:30pm

Plymouth Church UCC

2860 Coventry Rd

Shaker Heights

Program

RESPIGHI: Gli Uccelli (The Birds)

MOZART: Clarinet Concerto

HAYDN: Symphony #83 (The Hen)