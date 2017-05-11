© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Brett Mitchell's final concert with the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

By Bill O'Connell
Published May 11, 2017 at 10:32 PM EDT
Brett Mitchell and Catharine Baek. Photo by Mark Satola.
This Friday, May 12 at 8:00pm, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra performs their final concert of the season, and their last with music director Brett Mitchell. The program features a recent work by American composer Joan Tower.  In this, she has woven material from “America the Beautiful” into an moving expression of musical appreciation.  The evening also features the winner of the Youth Orchestra’s annual concerto competition, Catharine Baek, playing Ravel's brilliant Piano Concerto in G major. After intermission, the Youth Orchestra presents a Russian masterpiece in its first-ever performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony.

The evening includes a special Prelude Concert at 7:00pm featuring Youth Orchestra members performing chamber music. WCLV will broadcast the 8:00pm concert live, hosted by Bill O'Connell.

In advance of the concert, Brett and Catharine visited WCLV to chat with Bill.  

Bill O'Connell
