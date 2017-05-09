© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

First Fridays: Brian Thornton and Kayoko Miyazawa

By John Simna
Published May 9, 2017 at 6:53 PM EDT

Brian Thornton is a musician of many interests.  He's played in the cello section of The Cleveland Orchestra since 1994, and maintains a very active performing schedule as a soloist. He founded and leads the Lev Aronson Legacy Cello Festival in Dallas and is one of the top cello teachers in Northeast Ohio. On June 16, he has a new recording coming out of the Brahms cello sonatas. We brought him and pianist Kayoko Miyazawa to the KeyBank Studio to perform excerpts from that CD, plus some Bach and Debussy, on this edition of First Fridays. 

Brian Thornton, cello
Kayoko Miyazawa, piano

Program
Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, 1st movement
Bach: Cello Suite No. 6, prelude
Debussy: Cello Sonata

John Simna
john.simna@ideastream.org | 216-916-7174
