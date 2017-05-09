First Fridays: Brian Thornton and Kayoko Miyazawa

Brian Thornton is a musician of many interests. He's played in the cello section of The Cleveland Orchestra since 1994, and maintains a very active performing schedule as a soloist. He founded and leads the Lev Aronson Legacy Cello Festival in Dallas and is one of the top cello teachers in Northeast Ohio. On June 16, he has a new recording coming out of the Brahms cello sonatas. We brought him and pianist Kayoko Miyazawa to the KeyBank Studio to perform excerpts from that CD, plus some Bach and Debussy, on this edition of First Fridays.

Brian Thornton, cello

Kayoko Miyazawa, piano

Program

Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, 1st movement

Bach: Cello Suite No. 6, prelude

Debussy: Cello Sonata