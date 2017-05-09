Cleveland Play House presents the New Ground Theatre Festival

Cleveland Play House will debut four inventive and bold new works during their 2017 New Ground Theatre Festival. This year’s New Ground will mark the 12 th year that CPH, along with Honorary Producer Roe Green, will present their annual showcase of new theatrical works, where they introduce compelling new plays written by groundbreaking and nationally-recognized playwrights. As in years past, offerings will range from a mixture of fully-produced productions, to play readings in their infancy. Part of the New Ground Theatre Festival’s mission is to offer playwrights the opportunity to test new work in front of an audience for the very first time, which gives Cleveland audiences the chance to witness the birth of these incredible new contributions to American Theatre.

The festival runs May 11-20; to see the entire lineup, click here.

CPH’s associate artistic director Robert Barry Fleming and playwright Eric Coble stopped by WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.