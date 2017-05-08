Tenth Jubilation Choir Festival this Thursday

WCLV’s 10 th annual Jubilation Elizabeth Stuart Church Choir Festival takes place Thursday, May 11 th at 8:00pm at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland. Join host Bill O’Connell for an evening of outstanding choral singing. The featured choirs are: Faith United Methodist Church Schola Cantorum, North Canton; Voces Caelestes, the Choir in Residence at St. Mary Queen of Peace, Cleveland; Canticum Novum Chamber Choir from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Akron; and The Cathedral Choir of St. John the Evangelist. You’ll hear music ranging from 15 th century liturgical pieces to works by Thomas Tallis, Bach, Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky and Haydn, to what is arguably one of the most popular choral works of the 21 st century, Ola Gjeilo’s Ubi Caritas.

Since 2008, the mission of Jubilation has been to showcase sacred choral music that is recognized as part of the core classical repertoire, to encourage a heightened standard of choral music in houses of worship, and to celebrate choirs that joyfully strive for excellence.

Jubilation is open to the public, and there is complimentary, secure parking in the Cathedral Garage at the corner of Rockwell and 9 th Street.