Lakewood High Grad Dave Malloy's Musical Receives 12 Tony Nominations

Lakewood High alumnus Dave Malloy and his Broadway show racked up 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 is not your father's musical. While the story is inspired by a section of Leo Tolstoy’s novel War and Peace, the music includes a mix of pop, rock, folk and electronic dance beats.

Dave Malloy is nominated for three Tony's: score, book and orchestrations on Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.

Long before Broadway, Malloy was in the marching band and several choirs at Lakewood, which he told ideastream about in 2014.

“There were a lot of different [musical] influences there,” he said.

During the next two months Malloy will stand in for Josh Gorban in the leading role, Pierre, for several performances.

Kevin Spacey hosts the 71st annual Tony Awards June 11.

Hear an excerpt of the 2014 interview in the player above and on Here and Now featuring the Sound of Applause Tuesday at 12:33 p.m.