The Cleveland Orchestra presents Pelléas and Mélisande: a conversation with Martina Janková

By Mark Satola
Published April 28, 2017 at 11:24 PM EDT

Luminous and hypnotic —   Pelléas and Mélisande is among the most magical and mesmerizing of all opera scores. Composed when Impressionism was a new and radical force, it was Claude Debussy’s only completed opera.  This tale of two fallen lovers, derived from Maurice Maeterlinck’s surreal play, resonates with mystery and meaning.  Debussy’s beautiful depiction transforms the unending musical longing that Richard Wagner had pioneered with  Tristan and Isolde into a tragedy of unique power.  It is presented by The Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall in a made-for-Cleveland production directed by Yuval Sharon ( The Cunning Little Vixen) filled with dream-like realism.

Soprano Martina Janková, singing the part of Mélisande, stopped by WCLV for a conversation with Mark Satola. 

Debussy's Pelléas and Mélisande 
Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30pm
Thursday, May 4 at 7:30pm
Saturday, May 6 at 7:30pm 

 

Mark Satola
