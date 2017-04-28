Ensemble Theatre presents The North Pool

Ensemble Theatre concludes its 2016-17 mainstage season with the Cleveland premiere of The North Pool by Rajiv Joseph, running April 28 through May 21.

Khadim has no idea why he's been called into the office of Dr. Danielson, the Vice Principal at Sheffield High. At first, Danielson is cagey, using a minor violation to keep the boy at school for detention. But as tension mounts, Danielson alternately plays good cop and bad, and winds up catching Khadim in a series of lies about crimes he may (or may not) have committed. In The North Pool, this riveting psychological thriller, a high-school vice principal and a Middle Eastern–born transfer student engage in a politically and emotionally charged game of cat and mouse, with dangerous consequences.

The two stars of the show, David Vegh and Santino Montanez, visited WCLV for a conversation with Mark Satola.