© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

The Gage Brothers Live

By Dave DeOreo
Published April 27, 2017 at 10:45 PM EDT
The Gage Brothers: Brendan O'Malley, Chris Volpe, Zach Gage and Ben Gage

A new album drops next week, on Friday May 5th, from a pair of siblings who made a name for themselves on the local Americana scene a couple years ago - The Gage Brothers.
Their sophomore album however takes Ben and Zach Gage into new musical territory as they'r joined by a pair of 'honorary siblings' - mandolin player, Brendan O'Malley and banjo player, Chris Volpe - who've given the Gage boys a more nuanced sound.  They hit the road next month on a 7-state tour before playing the Grog Shop in June and then the Beachland Tavern in July.

Watch the Facebook Live performance below.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo