© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus Celebrates 10 Years

By Bill O'Connell
Published April 27, 2017 at 3:25 PM EDT

The BW Men's Chorus will celebrate ten years of brotherhood, story, and song with their Spring Concert to be held in BW's Gamble Auditorium (96 Front Street, Berea) on Sunday, April 30 at 5:00PM. Conducted by Frank Bianchi and accompanied by Michelle Massouh Makhlouf, the concert will feature a 110 member all-male chorus performing a varied program of your favorite Spirituals, Broadway, Pop, Gospel and much more. 

Frank stopped by WCLV recently to chat about the event with Bill O'Connell. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell