Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus Celebrates 10 Years

The BW Men's Chorus will celebrate ten years of brotherhood, story, and song with their Spring Concert to be held in BW's Gamble Auditorium (96 Front Street, Berea) on Sunday, April 30 at 5:00PM. Conducted by Frank Bianchi and accompanied by Michelle Massouh Makhlouf, the concert will feature a 110 member all-male chorus performing a varied program of your favorite Spirituals, Broadway, Pop, Gospel and much more.

Frank stopped by WCLV recently to chat about the event with Bill O'Connell.