Cleveland Opera Theater presents Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro in two performances at Cleveland Masonic Auditorium. Director Scott Skiba and soprano Rachel Copeland (Contessa) visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.

Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

Cleveland Masonic Auditorium

Friday, April 28, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 30, 3:00pm