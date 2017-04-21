© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Pops presents And the Tony Goes To…

By Bill O'Connell
Published April 21, 2017 at 7:11 PM EDT

The official Tony Awards for Best Musical have been given out since 1949 and boast recognition for the finest achievements in live Broadway musical theatre. Carl Topilow and the Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Chorus, with Broadway’s award-winning singers Christiane Noll and Hugh Panaro, will shine the spotlight on the best of the best.

Music Director Carl Topilow swung by WCLV to speak with Bill O'Connell. 

And the Tony Goes To...
Friday, April 21 at 8:00pm
Severance Hall

Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
