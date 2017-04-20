© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus Celebrates 50 Years

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 20, 2017 at 4:54 PM EDT

The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus (COCC) is celebrating 50 years of music- making in the 2016-17 season. All alumni of the Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus are invited to participate in a special COCC Alumni Choir, assembled just for this occasion. This SATB ensemble will perform at the 50 th Anniversary Celebration concert on April 29 under the direction of Ann Usher, current director of the Children’s Chorus.

Ann Usher and COCC Alumnus Mario Clopton-Zymler visited WCLV and sat down with Jacqueline Gerber. 

Concert Details
Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 4:00 p.m.
Mentor Schools Fine Arts Center
6477 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060

Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus, Ann Usher,  director
Cleveland Orchestra Children's Preparatory Chorus, Suzanne Walters,  director
Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus Alumni Choir, Ann Usher,  conductor

This is a free event, and no tickets are required. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reception to follow.

Alumni Choir Registration
To participate in the SATB alumni choir, alumni must fill out a registration form at cocc.cochorus.com. Alumni Choir members will be sent music via email in the weeks preceding the concert, and will take part in an afternoon rehearsal the day of the concert (Saturday, April 29, 2017). Registration is required by Friday, April 14.

Jacqueline Gerber
