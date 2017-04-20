Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus Celebrates 50 Years

The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus (COCC) is celebrating 50 years of music- making in the 2016-17 season. All alumni of the Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus are invited to participate in a special COCC Alumni Choir, assembled just for this occasion. This SATB ensemble will perform at the 50 th Anniversary Celebration concert on April 29 under the direction of Ann Usher, current director of the Children’s Chorus.

Ann Usher and COCC Alumnus Mario Clopton-Zymler visited WCLV and sat down with Jacqueline Gerber.

Concert Details

Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 4:00 p.m.

Mentor Schools Fine Arts Center

6477 Center Street

Mentor, OH 44060

Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus, Ann Usher, director

Cleveland Orchestra Children's Preparatory Chorus, Suzanne Walters, director

Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus Alumni Choir, Ann Usher, conductor

This is a free event, and no tickets are required. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reception to follow.