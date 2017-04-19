© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Don Quixote: oboist Frank Rosenwein

By Mark Satola
Published April 19, 2017 at 2:58 PM EDT
This weekend at The Cleveland Orchestra, Andrew Davis conducts Richard Strauss' delightful tone poem  Don Quixote, as well as  Brigg Fair, an English Rhapsody by Frederick Delius and Ralph Vaughan Williams' Concerto for Oboe and String Orchestra. TCO principal oboist Frank Rosenwein stopped by WCLV to chat with Mark Satola. 

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Don Quixote
Severance Hall
​Thursday, April 20 at 7:30pm
Friday, April 21 at 11:00am
Saturday, April 22 at 8:00pm

Andrew Davis, conductor
Frank Rosenwein, oboe
Mark Kosower, cello
Welsey Collins,  viola

Program
DELIUS - Brigg Fair, an English Rhapsody
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS - Concerto for Oboe and String Orchestra
STRAUSS - Don Quixote

 

