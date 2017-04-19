The Cleveland Orchestra presents Don Quixote: oboist Frank Rosenwein
This weekend at The Cleveland Orchestra, Andrew Davis conducts Richard Strauss' delightful tone poem Don Quixote, as well as Brigg Fair, an English Rhapsody by Frederick Delius and Ralph Vaughan Williams' Concerto for Oboe and String Orchestra. TCO principal oboist Frank Rosenwein stopped by WCLV to chat with Mark Satola.
The Cleveland Orchestra presents Don Quixote
Severance Hall
Thursday, April 20 at 7:30pm
Friday, April 21 at 11:00am
Saturday, April 22 at 8:00pm
Andrew Davis, conductor
Frank Rosenwein, oboe
Mark Kosower, cello
Welsey Collins, viola
Program
DELIUS - Brigg Fair, an English Rhapsody
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS - Concerto for Oboe and String Orchestra
STRAUSS - Don Quixote