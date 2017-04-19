© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

CIM@Severance: A Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra Concert at Severance Hall

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 19, 2017 at 3:21 PM EDT

Jahja Ling leads the Cleveland Institute of Music orchestra in concert at Severance Hall on Wednesday, April 19 at 8:00pm. WCLV will broadcast the concert live, hosted by Robert Conrad. 

In advance of the concert, Jahja Ling visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber. 

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra
Jahja Ling, conductor, Distinguished Principal Guest Artist
Nara Avetisyan, piano, student artist

Program
Bernstein: Overture to Candide
Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74, “Pathétique”

Jacqueline Gerber
