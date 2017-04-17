Cleveland Dyngus Day Founder Unveils Backstory of His Alter Ego

New Orleans has “Mardi Gras,” a last hurrah before Lenten fasting begins. Cleveland has “Dyngus Day” -- the day after Easter, when celebrations recommence. Tonight, the man who brought Dyngus Day to Northeast Ohio premieres his new comedy show based on his alter ego.

By day, Justin Gorski is a mild mannered vegan restaurant owner. By night – donning his signature curly grey beard and brown fedora, he’s DJ Kishka – former host of the polka music happy hours at the Happy Dog tavern. After ten years, the polka dance parties ended, but Gorski’s alter ego lives on.

“The Kishka Show – I liked the character, people knew the character so it wasn’t like starting all over,” says Gorski.

Speaking in full Kishka costume from his west side restaurant, Gorski says he taped the show over a few weekends at the Beck Center.

“​We decided to do 5 origin episodes – the birth, the accordion, the beard, the records, and the beer, I think, are all the five.”

“The Birth” debuts at the Capitol Theater tonight, but Gorski isn’t certain exactly where the remaining episodes will air. In the meantime, he’s been busy making some 2500 pierogis for the Dyngus Day celebration.

Alexandrea Rehner contributed to this report.