Presenting the Uptown Chamber Orchestra

The Uptown Chamber Orchestra announces its debut concert taking place Tuesday, April 11, at 7:30pm in the Tinkham Veale Student Center Ballroom of Case Western Reserve University. The orchestra's mission is to bring new and atypical classical music to first-time concert-goers through unique and engaging performances. This program consists of music by Rautavaara, Ravel, Arensky, and Segerstam, featuring rising star Rachel Lee Hall on harp. Also joining UCO as Emcee is critically acclaimed pianist and host of “Living the Classical Life,” Zsolt Bognar.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or online – just go to www.uptownchamberorchestra.com and follow the links to their EventBrite page.

Founder and conductor David Platt and Zsolt Bognár visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.