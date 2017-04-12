Judson Manor Resident and Author George Havens

Heroic Leaders: Visionary. Courageous. Inspiring is a new book about the human spirit and the quality of life written by George N. Havens.

The thrust of the book is that life can be richer, more upbeat, with the benefit of heroes, who expand our lives by giving us examples to emulate and idealize.

The author chronicles four “unsung” heroic leaders who have been important influences and “companions” in his life:



John Frank Stevens , The Hero of Marias Pass and the Panama Canal

, an intrepid mountain climber and adventurer T. Keith Glennan , a transformational leader in education and at NASA

, a transformational leader in education and at NASA David Ogilvy, the most sought-after wizard in advertising

All of them embody and display the essential and noble characteristics of heroism and leadership – they are visionary, courageous and inspiring. Their achievements, presented in dramatic narratives, clarify how heroes can be such powerful examples.

In affirmation of the value of heroes, Warren Buffet has stated: Choose your heroes carefully, because heroes matter in your life. While Steve Jobs advised: One way to remember who you are is to remember who your heroes are.

This is the seventh book that Havens has written since retiring as the head of The Jayme Organization, a fast-growing advertising and marketing firm. His books are based upon his expertise and his experience and include: We Made the Headlines Possible on his World War II service; A Special Time, A Special Place: East Cleveland Remembered on growing up there; A Professional Guide to Winning Presentation on his ad agency’s best practices; and The Competitive Challenge on satisfying today’s tougher customers.

Havens how heads Strategic Consulting, a firm focused on leadership, planning and marketing. He has chemical engineering and MBA degrees from Case Western Reserve University where he was president of two alumni boards and served on the Board of Overseers, two Visiting Committees and advisory boards. At CWRU’s Weatherhead School of Management he taught a leadership course for eight years. He is a member of the Cleveland Advertising Hall of Fame.

Havens and his wife, Virginia, now reside at Judson Manor where they enjoy the scenic beauty and cultural advantages of University Circle.

