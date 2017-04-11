© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

First Fridays: Les Délices

By Bill O'Connell
Published April 11, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT

Just as in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, true love sometimes ends with the ultimate sacrifice. The legendary lovers Hero & Leander, Pyramus & Thisbe, and Hippolyte & Aricie indulged forbidden desires, arranged secret trysts, faced natural disasters, suffered tragic death, and even – with intercession from the Gods – found redemption and reunification.

"Fated Lovers" presented by  Les Délices is April 8 at 8:00pm at The Galleries at CSU and April 9 at 4:00pm at Plymouth Church UCC. In this live edition of First Fridays hosted by Bill O'Connell, member performed selections in ideastream's KeyBank Studio. 

Program
Rebel: Trio Sonata l’Imortelle (Debra Nagy, oboe, Julie Andrijeski, violin, Emily Walhout, viola da gamba, Michael Sponseller, harpsichord)

Clérambault: Recit “Cependant,” Tempeste, and Recit “C’en est fait” from Leandre et Héro (Clara Rottsolk, soprano, Julie Andrijeski & Evan Few, violins,  Emily Walhout, Michael Sponseller) 

Senaillé: Preludio + Gavotta (Julie Andrijeski, Emily Walhout, Michael Sponseller)

Clérambault:  Complaint and Air “Amour, qui voudra” from Pirame et Tisbé (Jason McStoots, tenor, Debra Nagy, recorder, Julie Andrijeski, Evan Few,  Emily Walhout, Michael Sponseller) 

Rameau: Air “Quel doux concerts,” Prelude and Duo, and Chaconne from Act 5 of Hippolyte et Aricie (Jason McStoots, Clara Rottsolk, Debra Nagy, Julie Andrijeski, Evan Few,  Emily Walhout, Michael Sponseller)

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell