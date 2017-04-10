2017 Cleveland Intl Film Fest Draws Record Crowds
The Cleveland International Film Festival continued its record-breaking ways, this year, exceeding previous attendance records over its twelve-day run. Sunday's closing ceremonies included an award for one of the country's leading film critics.
Hundreds of movie fans jammed the Tower City Fountain Court downtown to celebrate the last night of the 2017 film festival. In all, festival attendance was four thousand more than last year's record of 102,000 people.
Among the prize-winners, was the $15,000 award for audience favorite "Big Sonia", about a spunky 90-year-old Holocaust survivor. A $10,000 cash prize went to "Burn the Ships", a film about an Akron women's fast pitch soft ball team. And a $7500 award went to "September 12th", a feature about two people on a cross-country roadtrip in the aftermath of the 9-11 tragedy.
New York Times film critic A.O. Scott won the Festival's first annual Award of Appreciation. In accepting, Scott spoke of the international community created by the love of films:
"All of us who care about movies, whether we're just movie-goers or movie critics or filmmakers or people who staff and volunteer at festivals, are all in this business of preserving and extending and sustaining an art form that has the unique ability to illuminate our world and to help us explain ourselves to each other."
The sale of the Film Festival's home base of Tower City to the Bedrock Detroit, last year, had caused some concern about the event's future in that venue. But, Festival leaders announced that the real estate firm, run by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, has given the go-ahead for the 2018 edition, next April.
A COMPLETE LIST OF THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:
Roxanne T. Mueller Audience Choice Award for Best Film
Sponsored by the Callahan Foundation
BIG SONIA, co-directed by Leah Warshawski, Todd Soliday (USA)
$15,000 cash prize
ReelWomenDirect Award for Excellence in Directing by a Woman
Presented with support from Deborah Bachman Ratner
Danielle Miller and Julia Thorndike (for BURN THE SHIPS; USA)
$10,000 cash prize
George Gund III Memorial Central and Eastern European Competition
Presented with support from The George Gund Foundation
ANISHOARA, directed by Ana-Felicia Scutelnicu (Germany, Moldova)
$10,000 cash prize
Nesnadny + Schwartz Documentary Competition
MAY THE SCHWARTZ BE WITH YOU Director’s Award
Sponsored by Nesnadny + Schwartz
THE PEACEMAKER, directed by James Demo (USA)
$10,000 cash prize
New Direction Competition
Presented with support from CoverMyMeds
DAYVEON, directed by Amman Abbasi (USA)
$7,500 cash prize
Greg Gund Memorial Standing Up Competition
Presented with support from The George Gund Foundation
CITY OF JOY, directed by Madeleine Gavin (Democratic Republic of the Congo, USA)
$7,500 cash prize
Global Health Competition
Presented by Cleveland Foundation
STUMPED, directed by Robin Berghaus (USA)
$7,500 cash prize
American Independents Competition
Presented with support from Tom Piraino and Barbara McWilliams
SEPTEMBER 12TH, directed by David Heinz (USA)
$7,500 cash prize
Local Heroes Competition
Presented with support from Mike and Nicki Cancelliere
THE UNIMAGINABLE JOURNEY OF PETER ERTEL, directed by Joseph Cahn (USA)
$7,500 cash prize
Music Movies Competition
Presented with support from Jules and Fran Belkin
SCORE: A FILM MUSIC DOCUMENTARY, directed by Matt Schrader (USA)
$7,500 cash prize
FilmSlam Student Choice Award for Best Feature Film
Presented with support from OverDrive
JEFFREY, directed by Yanillys Perez (Dominican Republic, France)
$2,000 Cash Prize
Audience Choice Award for Best Short Subject
THE ILLUMINATION, directed by Tom Scott (USA)
$1,000 Cash Prize
Best Animated Short Award*
Sponsored by Reminger Co., L.P.A
MY HEART ATTACK, directed by Sheldon Cohen (Canada)
$1,000 cash prize
Best Documentary Short Award*
Sponsored by Jules and Fran Belkin
ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND BEATING HEARTS, directed by Peter Byck (USA)
$1,000 cash prize
Best Live Action Short Award*
Sponsored by Anne Bloomberg and Alan Gordon Lipson & Judy Harris
THE WHOLE WORLD, directed by Julian Quintanilla (Spain)
$1,000 cash prize
FilmSlam Student Choice Award for Best Short Film
Presented with support from OverDrive
TWEEN, directed by Raven Johnson (USA)
$1,000 Cash Prize
*These award winners will qualify for consideration in the Short Films category of the annual Academy Awards®.
For a full list of short subject film award winners, please visit clevelandfilm.org.