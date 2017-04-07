The Abyssinian Mass Comes to Cleveland

The Abyssinian Mass is a sweeping composition for big band and gospel choir written by Wynton Marsalis to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church. The piece earned significant acclaim upon its release in 2008 and sparked a 16-city, 19-concert tour, featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the Chorale Le Chateau directed by prominent recording artist Damien Sneed. On Saturday, April 8 at 7:00pm, Sneed will conduct one of the first regional productions of the Mass at Cleveland State University’s Waetjen Auditorium, featuring CSU’s Jazz Heritage Orchestra and the Community Mass Choir.

Damien Sneed sat down with WCLV's John Simna.