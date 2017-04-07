Quire Cleveland presents The St. Matthew Passion by Richard Davy

Among the most dramatic musical works from the early Renaissance is the setting of the St. Matthew Passion by the English composer Richard Davy (1465–1538). Preserved incomplete in the Eton Choirbook, it has been reconstructed by Quire Cleveland’s Artistic Director, Ross Duffin, and the original Latin words replaced by an English translation by William Tyndale, a contemporary of Davy’s at Magdalen College, Oxford. The performances also include Sheryngham’s Ah Gentle Jesu, an exquisite Easter carol from the same period.

Ross sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell to talk about the program.

The concerts take place on and around Palm Sunday, adding to the observance of Holy Week, which precedes Easter.

Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 7:30 pm

St. Bernard Catholic Church

44 University Avenue

Downtown Akron

Free admission (no tickets required)

Sunday, April 9, 2017, at 3:00 pm

Historic St. Peter Church

East 17th Street at Superior Avenue

Downtown Cleveland

Free guarded parking

Sunday, April 9, 2017, at 7:30 pm

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

2747 Fairmount Boulevard

Cleveland Heights

Free parking