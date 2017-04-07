© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Quire Cleveland presents The St. Matthew Passion by Richard Davy

By Bill O'Connell
Published April 7, 2017 at 5:06 PM EDT

Among the most dramatic musical works from the early Renaissance is the setting of the  St. Matthew Passion by the English composer Richard Davy (1465–1538). Preserved incomplete in the  Eton Choirbook, it has been reconstructed by Quire Cleveland’s Artistic Director,  Ross Duffin, and the original Latin words replaced by an English translation by William Tyndale, a contemporary of Davy’s at Magdalen College, Oxford.  The performances also include Sheryngham’s  Ah Gentle Jesu, an exquisite Easter carol from the same period.

Ross sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell to talk about the program.

The concerts take place on and around Palm Sunday, adding to the observance of Holy Week, which precedes Easter.

Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 7:30 pm
St. Bernard Catholic Church
44 University Avenue
Downtown Akron
Free admission  (no tickets required)

Sunday, April 9, 2017, at 3:00 pm
Historic St. Peter Church
East 17th Street at Superior Avenue
Downtown Cleveland
Free guarded parking

Sunday, April 9, 2017, at 7:30 pm
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
2747 Fairmount Boulevard
Cleveland Heights
Free parking

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell