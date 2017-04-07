© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Heights Arts presents 5th Not-Exactly-Annual Haiku Death Match

By Mark Satola
Published April 7, 2017 at 4:37 PM EDT
Photo by Mark Satola
Photo by Mark Satola

Heights Arts marks National Poetry Month with the presentation of its fifth Haiku Death Match at  Dobama Theater on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00pm.

This “fun”raiser for literary arts programming will pit eight of the region’s best and bravest writers of the ancient, Japanese 17-syllable form against each other in a fierce competition for audience approval. Pairs of poets read their original Haiku aloud, and the audience votes for the poem they like best. Low-scoring contestants are eliminated, and the last poet standing is declared Haiku Death Match Master.

Cleveland Heights Poet Laureate Christine Howey and poet Ray McNiece stopped by WCLV to spin some haikus with Mark Satola. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Mark Satola
mark.satola@ideastream.org | 216-916-7166
See stories by Mark Satola