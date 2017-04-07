Heights Arts presents 5th Not-Exactly-Annual Haiku Death Match

Heights Arts marks National Poetry Month with the presentation of its fifth Haiku Death Match at Dobama Theater on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00pm.

This “fun”raiser for literary arts programming will pit eight of the region’s best and bravest writers of the ancient, Japanese 17-syllable form against each other in a fierce competition for audience approval. Pairs of poets read their original Haiku aloud, and the audience votes for the poem they like best. Low-scoring contestants are eliminated, and the last poet standing is declared Haiku Death Match Master.

Cleveland Heights Poet Laureate Christine Howey and poet Ray McNiece stopped by WCLV to spin some haikus with Mark Satola.