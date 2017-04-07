Cleveland Play House presents "Between Riverside and Crazy"

Still holding onto the memory of his recently deceased wife and a long-standing racially charged lawsuit against the NYPD, ex-cop Walter “Pops” Washington is not one to forgive and forget. Day in and day out, he rules the roost in the impressive rent-controlled apartment that he shares with his parolee son and surrogate family. But, eviction notices and ultimatums are piling up, and Pops soon becomes caught between losing his honor and losing his home.

Michael Russotto plays the role of Lieutenant Dave Caro, and he sat down with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber.

Between Riverside and Crazy

Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Directed by Robert Barry Fleming

April 1-23, Outcalt Theatre