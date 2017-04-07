© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Play House presents "Between Riverside and Crazy"

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 7, 2017 at 4:26 PM EDT

Still holding onto the memory of his recently deceased wife and a long-standing racially charged lawsuit against the NYPD, ex-cop Walter “Pops” Washington is not one to forgive and forget. Day in and day out, he rules the roost in the impressive rent-controlled apartment that he shares with his parolee son and surrogate family. But, eviction notices and ultimatums are piling up, and Pops soon becomes caught between losing his honor and losing his home.

Michael Russotto plays the role of Lieutenant Dave Caro, and he sat down with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber. 

Between Riverside and Crazy
Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis
Directed by Robert Barry Fleming
April 1-23, Outcalt Theatre

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber