Cassidy Theater presents Titanic the Musical

Cassidy Theatre presents Titanic, April 7-23, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3:00pm.

On April 10, 1912: the RMS Titanic set out from London on her maiden voyage, across the Atlantic, billed as “The Largest Floating Object in The World.” On April 15, 1912: Titanic, the “unsinkable” ship, sinks, killing over 1,500 men, women, and children. This stunning musical tells the stories of the people on board the legendary steamer. From workers in the boiler room, to first-class attendants; from the poorest passengers, to some of the wealthiest men and women of the Victorian Age. Titanic tells the tragic story full of memorable characters based on the real men and women on the ship, Titanic is a powerful, complex look at the making of a tragedy.

Director Kristin Netzband and cast member Neil Scheibelhut visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.

The Cassidy Theatre is located at 6200 Pearl Rd. Parma Heights, OH 44130. In the Greenbrier Commons.