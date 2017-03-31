Music from the Western Reserve presents the Omni Quartet

Music from The Western Reserve is back for their ﬁnal concert of the 2016-2017 season featuring The Omni Quartet, members of the Cleveland Orchestra. When performing as The Omni Quartet, they honor chamber music in its purest form by rendering the emotional multitudes of a full orchestra into an experience that is at once intimate and immediate. Together they will be in concert on Sunday, April 9 at 5:00pm at Christ Church Episcopal in Hudson.

The Omni Quartet, comprised of founder Amy Lee, violin, Alicia Koelz, violin, Joanna Zakany, viola, and Tanya Ell, cello, are all members of The Cleveland Orchestra. Formed in 2009, they have toured the world’s greatest venues as members of the orchestra, including Carnegie Hall, the Edinburgh Festival, Vienna’s Musikverein, The Kennedy Center, and the Salzburg Festival.

Tanya and Joanna, one-half of the quartet, spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola.