DANCECleveland presents Ballet Biarritz: Pam Young

By Mark Satola
Published March 31, 2017 at 11:04 PM EDT

Ballet Biarritz, a French contemporary dance company, adds a modern twist to the classic tale of Cinderella, while dancing to the original musical score by Prokofiev. Choreographer Thierry Malandain puts his own special mark on the story through his inventive choreographic eye, quirky humor and imaginative mind. The spring performances of "Cinderella" includes dancing mannequins, hilarious step sisters, and superb contemporary ballet dancers to produce the fairytale that is sure to close DANCECleveland's 2016-2017 series with a blockbuster performance! Recommended for dance lovers ages 8 and up.

DANCECleveland presents Ballet Biarritz
Saturday, April 1 at 7:30pm
Sunday April 2 at 3:00pm
Ohio Theatre

Mark Satola
