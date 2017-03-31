© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Contemporary Youth Orchestra joins Rocktopia: Liza Grossman and Barry Gabel

By Bill O'Connell
Published March 31, 2017 at 11:15 PM EDT

Rocktopia is a revolutionary performance celebrating the fusion of classical music with classic rock. Conducted by Randall Craig Fleischer, the concert features the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, six world-class vocalists, five top notch rock musicians, and choir. Rocktopia delivers one-of-a-kind musical arrangements featuring the works of classical composers, rock bands and artists including Queen, Mozart, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Styx, Foreigner, Rachmaninoff, Pink Floyd, Copland, The Who and more. 

Liza Grossman, founder and director of CYO, and Live Nation's Barry Gabel sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell. 

Rocktopia, featuring the Contemporary Youth Orchestra
Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm
State Theatre

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell