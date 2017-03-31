Contemporary Youth Orchestra joins Rocktopia: Liza Grossman and Barry Gabel

Rocktopia is a revolutionary performance celebrating the fusion of classical music with classic rock. Conducted by Randall Craig Fleischer, the concert features the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, six world-class vocalists, five top notch rock musicians, and choir. Rocktopia delivers one-of-a-kind musical arrangements featuring the works of classical composers, rock bands and artists including Queen, Mozart, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Styx, Foreigner, Rachmaninoff, Pink Floyd, Copland, The Who and more.

Liza Grossman, founder and director of CYO, and Live Nation's Barry Gabel sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm

State Theatre