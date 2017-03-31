Premiering at the 2017 Cleveland International Film Festival is a documentary about the sport of bocce, which dates back centuries to the Egyptians. Today an estimated 25 million people play the game. In the film, “ Breaking Balls,” produced by local filmmaker John Vourlis, he explores how northeast Ohio became a hotbed for the sport thanks to the growth of Cleveland’s Italian-American community. That growth includes the start of the Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce tournament, held every year at the Italian-American Club in Wickliffe.