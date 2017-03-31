© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Breaking Balls

By Dennis Knowles
Published March 31, 2017 at 10:00 PM EDT

Premiering at the 2017 Cleveland International Film Festival is a documentary about the sport of bocce, which dates back centuries to the Egyptians.  Today an estimated 25 million people play the game.  In the film, “ Breaking Balls,” produced by local filmmaker John Vourlis, he explores how northeast Ohio became a hotbed for the sport thanks to the growth of Cleveland’s Italian-American community.  That growth includes the start of the Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce tournament, held every year at the Italian-American Club in Wickliffe.

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles