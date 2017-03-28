Cleveland International Film Festival Preview

The 41 st Cleveland International Film Festival takes place March 29 – April 9 at its home base at Tower City Cinemas in downtown Cleveland. The festival screens over 400 films from around the world.

Recently, CIFF Artistic Director Bill Guentzler stopped by the idea center in Playhouse Square. He spoke with ideastream host Dan Polletta about some of the coming attractions, including the opening night film, California Typewriter. The film features a cast of artists, writers, and collectors who remain loyal to the typewriter as their preferred tool and sometime muse.