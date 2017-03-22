Upcoming concerts at Trinity Cathedral: Todd Wilson and Jonathan Ryan

Todd Wilson is Trinity Cathedral's organist and artist-in-residence; he stopped by WCLV with fellow organist Jonathan Ryan to talk about the upcoming Seasonal Evening Concerts in March.

On March 21 at 7:30 p.m., Mr. Ryan will be celebrating Bach’s 332nd Birthday with the Clavierübung III complete with chorales sung by the Trinity Chamber Singers. Mr. Wilson conducts.

On March 31 at 7:30 p.m., The Choir of New College, Oxford, directed by Robert Quinney will perform Anglican choral masterpieces from the 16th to 21st centuries.