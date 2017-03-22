“Classical Cabaret” Brings Musical Excitement to Chagrin Valley: Zsolt Bognár and Jodi Kantor

The innovative Chagrin Valley concert group M.U.S.i.C. – Stars in the Classics has announced the lineup for its latest Classical Cabaret, to be held at Orange Village Hall, 4600 Lander Road, Sunday April 2, 2017, at 3:30 P.M. Stars include special guest Peter Takács, piano professor at the Oberlin Conservatory, and international virtuosos Megan-Geoffrey Prins (South Africa), Amy Tan (Malaysia), and Nara Avetisyan (Armenia), piano; Michelle Abraham (U.S.A. – Associate Concertmaster of the Tucson Symphony), violin: Jung Eun Oh (Korea), soprano, and a host of stars from top conservatories. They will be performing works by Schubert, Dvořák, Poulenc, Ibert, and Britten in the distinctive, fast-moving format pioneered by the “Classical Cabaret” series. Zsolt Bognár of “Living the Classical Life” will be emcee.

“Classical Cabaret gives music fans at all levels at new way to appreciate skilled musicians and singers in unusual repertoire,” says Jodi Kanter, artistic director of M.U.S.i.C. (Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics). “Classical Cabaret mixes lively performances with serious music, with the opportunity to enjoy great food and drink and meet new friends.”

The April 2nd event at Orange Village Hall will be M.U.S.i.C’s sixteenth Classical Cabaret – a series that has in the past presented stars like clarinetist Dmitri Ashkenazy, guitarist Jason Vieux, accordion superstar Julian Labro, pianists Zsolt Bognár and CIPC First Prize winner Stanislav Khristenko, and members of the Cleveland Orchestra.

“We’re especially thrilled to be holding this Classical Cabaret at the Orange Village Hall,” says Kanter. “There’s little separation between audiences and musicians in the beautiful, post-modern rotunda, and the acoustics are truly remarkable.”

Tickets may be obtained by calling: M.U.S.i.C. – 216-702-7047 or online: www.starsintheclassics.org. Cost: $25 general, $10 students, $40 patron. Complimentary food and beverages will be served before and after the concert.

For More information about the program: Jodi Kanter, Artistic Director – 216-702-7047.

There will be a chance to “Meet the Artists” at the reception, following the program. All are welcome.

M.U.S.i.C. is dedicated to bringing outstanding emerging, world-class musicians, together to play chamber music “as it was meant to be heard,” in intimate settings. M.U.S.i.C. provides paid performance opportunities for students and graduates from local conservatories.

Supported by a Cuyahoga Arts and Culture grant, and grants from The William O. and Gertrude Lewis Frohring Foundation, The Giger Foundation, and the Cleveland Foundation.