The Grammy Award winning Cleveland Chamber Symphony (CCS) is proud to present the fourth annual “NEOSonicFest”, a festival of new music focused on recent compositions from Northeast Ohio and beyond, March 17-26. CCS will act as the NEOSonicFest organizer and host ensemble.

Festival Music Director Steven Smith sat down with WCLV's Mark Satola. For the full festival lineup, visit neosonicfest.org.