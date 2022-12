The Cleveland International Piano Competition presents pianist Marc-André Hamelin in concert on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00pm at Gartner Auditorium. If you can't make it to the concert, WCLV is broadcasting it on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00pm.

Mr. Hamelin will perform works by Chopin, Haydn, Feinberg, Beethoven, and Scriabin. In advance of the concert, he spoke over the phone with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.