All Stravinsky with The Cleveland Orchestra: conductor Patrick Dupre Quigley
This week, The Cleveland Orchestra presents an all-Stravinsky program with special guests Seraphic Fire. Patrick Dupre Quigley is artistic director of the vocal ensemble, and he spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola.
Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 PM
Severance Hall
Program
Stravinsky - Fireworks
Stravinsky - Apollo
Stravinsky - Symphonies of Wind Instruments
Stravinsky - Threni, Lamentations of Jeremiah
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
with
Seraphic Fire, vocal ensemble
(Patrick Dupre Quigley, artistic director)
Margot Rood, soprano
Margaret Lias, mezzo-soprano
Steven Soph, tenor
Brian Giebler, tenor
James K. Bass, bass
Charles Wesley Evans, bass
and
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
(Robert Porco, director)