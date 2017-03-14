© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

All Stravinsky with The Cleveland Orchestra: conductor Patrick Dupre Quigley

By Mark Satola
Published March 14, 2017 at 11:06 PM EDT
This week, The Cleveland Orchestra presents an all-Stravinsky program with special guests  Seraphic Fire. Patrick Dupre Quigley is artistic director of the vocal ensemble, and he spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola. 

Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 PM
Severance Hall

Program
Stravinsky - Fireworks
Stravinsky - Apollo 
Stravinsky - Symphonies of Wind Instruments
Stravinsky - Threni, Lamentations of Jeremiah

The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst,  conductor
with
Seraphic Fire,  vocal ensemble
     (Patrick Dupre Quigley,  artistic director)
     Margot Rood,  soprano
     Margaret Lias,  mezzo-soprano
     Steven Soph,  tenor
     Brian Giebler,  tenor
     James K. Bass,  bass
     Charles Wesley Evans,  bass
and
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
     (Robert Porco,  director)

Mark Satola
