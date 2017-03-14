All Stravinsky with The Cleveland Orchestra: conductor Patrick Dupre Quigley

This week, The Cleveland Orchestra presents an all-Stravinsky program with special guests Seraphic Fire. Patrick Dupre Quigley is artistic director of the vocal ensemble, and he spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola.

Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 PM

Severance Hall

Program

Stravinsky - Fireworks

Stravinsky - Apollo

Stravinsky - Symphonies of Wind Instruments

Stravinsky - Threni, Lamentations of Jeremiah

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

with

Seraphic Fire, vocal ensemble

(Patrick Dupre Quigley, artistic director)

Margot Rood, soprano

Margaret Lias, mezzo-soprano

Steven Soph, tenor

Brian Giebler, tenor

James K. Bass, bass

Charles Wesley Evans, bass

and

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

(Robert Porco, director)