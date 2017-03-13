© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

A Conversation with Jan Lisiecki

By Angela Mitchell
Published March 13, 2017 at 3:41 PM EDT
Photo by Mathias Bothor
Photo by Mathias Bothor

You may remember his poetic Chopin Piano Concerto No.1 last spring at Severance Hall with the Cleveland Orchestra and conductor Antoni Wit.  Jan Lisiecki, the young Canadian pianist who takes his Polish heritage to heart, now has a fourth Deutsche Grammophon recording (just released Friday, March 10 th), Chopin’s lesser-known works for piano and orchestra, including the Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante, the ‘Krakowiak’ Rondo, Variation’s on Mozart’s ‘La ci darem la mano’ and the Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs. 

The disc is our Recording of the Week, and Jan spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell. 

Angela Mitchell
