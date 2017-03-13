A Conversation with Jan Lisiecki

You may remember his poetic Chopin Piano Concerto No.1 last spring at Severance Hall with the Cleveland Orchestra and conductor Antoni Wit. Jan Lisiecki, the young Canadian pianist who takes his Polish heritage to heart, now has a fourth Deutsche Grammophon recording (just released Friday, March 10 th), Chopin’s lesser-known works for piano and orchestra, including the Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante, the ‘Krakowiak’ Rondo, Variation’s on Mozart’s ‘La ci darem la mano’ and the Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs.

The disc is our Recording of the Week, and Jan spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.