If you missed WCLV's broadcast of The Cleveland Orchestra's special presentation, " Is Bach's St. John Passion Anti-Semitic?", here's your chance to hear the discussion in its entirety.

On Sunday, March 5th, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst convened a concert preview panel discussion to probe the question “Is Bach’s St. John Passion Anti-Semitic?” Joining Welser-Möst were Rabbi Roger C. Klein, Associate Rabbi at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Michael Marissen, Professor Emeritus of Music at Swarthmore College, and moderator David J. Rothenberg, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Music, Case Western Reserve University. The panel explored the context of European history, music, and religion that influenced the creation of Bach’s masterpiece and the intersections of meaning, message, and intent.

WCLV airs The Cleveland Orchestra’s performance of Bach’s St. John Passion Saturday, March 11 at 8:00pm.