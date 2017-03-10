Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents 3rd Annual Youth Chamber Music Challenge

Cleveland Chamber Music Society is pleased to present Northeast Ohio’s Third Annual Youth Chamber Music Challenge: “Youth Chamber Music Challenge III” (YCMC3) on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm, at the Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church, 5312 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124, (just east of Richmond Road).

Eight ensembles from three prestigious area high school music programs will compete for cash prizes in a “battle of chamber music ensembles” that promises to be a delightful presentation of chamber music from some of the finest young musicians in the region.

Ensembles from Aurora School of Music, Saint Joseph Academy and Solon High School will be participating. All of these programs are well known for their commitment to music and the arts, their talented and dedicated professional faculties, and their exceptional and award winning young musicians.

Last year's competitors featured bold brass and scintillating strings played by aspiring young artists, whose performances delighted the audience with the results of their hard work and genuine talent in classical music.

The Youth Chamber Music Challenge is an annual offering from Cleveland Chamber Music Society, which has been a fixture on the local musical scene for sixty-seven years, presenting multiple concerts by world famous international artists annually and producing free concerts by exceptional young local musicians. The concert is free, open to the public, and a wonderful opportunity to hear an exciting afternoon of chamber music performed by some of the best young artists from across Cuyahoga County. Bring a friend and prepare to be delighted!

For more information, contact: Dr. Melvin Arnoff, 440-349-0660, m_arnoff@yahoo.com

Mel Arnoff and Gerald McDougall, instrumental director at Solon High School, visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.

Cleveland Chamber Music Society

2532 Lafayette Drive

University Heights, Ohio 44118

Telephone: 216-291-2777

www.clevelandchambermusic.org

ticketsales@clevelandchambermusic.org

https://www.facebook.com/ClevelandChamberMusicSociety